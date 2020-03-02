Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Franksville - (nee Krystowiak) Of Franksville, Sunday, March 1, 2020, age 79 years. Beloved wife of 44 years to the late Thomas Delebeck. Loving mom of LeeAnn (Brian) Davies, Debra and Scott Delebeck. Dear sister of Camille (John) Begani and Lori Patrick (friend-Greg). Fond sister-in-law of Eileen (the late Paul) Evancy, the late George (Jacquelyn) Delebeck, Caroline (the late Ronald) Colwell, JoAnn (David) Goelzer and the late Georgien (the late Ronald) Beischer. Further survived by other family and friends.

Karen was a skilled chef that loved to make food and bake for her family and friends.

Visitation FRIDAY, March 6, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9131 So. Howell Ave. Funeral Service at 12 Noon, the Rev. P.J. Mortenson officiating. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
