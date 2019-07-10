|
|
Killian, Karen E. (Auntie Karen) On July 4th, at the age of 76, Karen passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's disease surrounded by her family. Loving sister to Barbara, the late Patrick, and the late Joan Donovan. Karen earned a bachelor's degree from Marquette University and a Masters degree from Cardinal Stritch University. She spent her teaching career as an elementary teacher and reading specialist. Karen was proud of her Irish heritage. She attended Irish Fest every year and loved listening to her favorite group, Gaelic Storm. Karen enjoyed traveling, hiking, sewing and photography. She loved the Milwaukee County zoo where she was an active volunteer. Karen took great pride in her many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was always there to lend a helping hand. The family would like to thank St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus of Milwaukee for the extra loving care they provided for Karen. Please contact Becker Ritter funeral home for visitation and funeral service information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019