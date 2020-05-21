Karen Elizabeth Borkowitz
Waterloo, Iowa, - Karen Elizabeth Borkowitz, 76, formerly of Milwaukee, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Ravenwood Specialty Care Center.
She was born July 1, 1943, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Adolph and Florence Sprotte Otto. Karen married Robert Borkowitz at the Emmaus Lutheran Church on September 4, 1965. He died March 31, 2002.
Karen worked as a crossing guard for the city of Milwaukee for 20 years and was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, Milwaukee.
She is survived by her son, Rev Robert (Karen) Borkowitz Jr. of Waterloo; three granddaughters, Savannah, Autumn, and Alexandra Borkowitz; and a brother, Jack Otto and sister, Julie Galloway.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister-in-law, Mary Otto.
Family Graveside services will be held at the Forest Home Cemetery, Milwaukee
Memorials to Journey Church, 1045 Colby Road, Waterloo, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Waterloo, Iowa, - Karen Elizabeth Borkowitz, 76, formerly of Milwaukee, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Ravenwood Specialty Care Center.
She was born July 1, 1943, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Adolph and Florence Sprotte Otto. Karen married Robert Borkowitz at the Emmaus Lutheran Church on September 4, 1965. He died March 31, 2002.
Karen worked as a crossing guard for the city of Milwaukee for 20 years and was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, Milwaukee.
She is survived by her son, Rev Robert (Karen) Borkowitz Jr. of Waterloo; three granddaughters, Savannah, Autumn, and Alexandra Borkowitz; and a brother, Jack Otto and sister, Julie Galloway.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister-in-law, Mary Otto.
Family Graveside services will be held at the Forest Home Cemetery, Milwaukee
Memorials to Journey Church, 1045 Colby Road, Waterloo, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.