Karen Elizabeth Borkowitz
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Elizabeth Borkowitz

Waterloo, Iowa, - Karen Elizabeth Borkowitz, 76, formerly of Milwaukee, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Ravenwood Specialty Care Center.

She was born July 1, 1943, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Adolph and Florence Sprotte Otto. Karen married Robert Borkowitz at the Emmaus Lutheran Church on September 4, 1965. He died March 31, 2002.

Karen worked as a crossing guard for the city of Milwaukee for 20 years and was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, Milwaukee.

She is survived by her son, Rev Robert (Karen) Borkowitz Jr. of Waterloo; three granddaughters, Savannah, Autumn, and Alexandra Borkowitz; and a brother, Jack Otto and sister, Julie Galloway.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister-in-law, Mary Otto.

Family Graveside services will be held at the Forest Home Cemetery, Milwaukee

Memorials to Journey Church, 1045 Colby Road, Waterloo, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Locke Funeral Home
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA 50702
(319) 233-6138
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved