Karen Elizabeth Machi



Passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Sonoma, CA. She was born on December 26, 1940 in Milwaukee to Anthony Joseph Machi and Theresa Magdalen (Hebein) Machi. Survived by sister Barbara Ann Brzenk of Pewaukee, WI and brother Anthony Francis Machi of Lake Geneva, WI. Further survived by other relatives and friends.



Karen worked as a flight attendant for World Airways. Private services will be held at a later date.









