Karen Fay Scherbert
Franklin - (Nee Lyman) Passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, age 56 years. Preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Grace and her husband Kevin Scherbert. Dear sister of Joyce(Richard) Chase, James(the late Julie), Joan(Rocky) Rockman, Vern(Linda), Jack(Colleen), and Jean(Jon) Peppey. Fiancée of Jeff Spooner. Also survived by her loving dog Zeke, the Scherbert family, nieces, nephews, and many other friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers.
A visitation will be held Saturday from 9-12 at Fox River Church, S46W24130 Lawnsdale Rd. Waukesha. A Funeral Service will follow at 12PM .
Karen was a woman of deep faith and loved Jesus. She worked for 28 years at Vesta/Lubrizol where she adored her coworkers. A special thank you to the UW Health-Madison Transplant team for all their care and compassion, especially Elise. Memorials to Faith, Hope, Love, www.fhlforkids.org
, are appreciated.
Per state mandate, face coverings are required for those able to wear them.