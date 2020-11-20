1/
Karen G. Paul
Karen G. Paul

Died peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Age 71 years. Loving sister of Jim (Betty) Paul and the late Robert T. (Mary) Paul. Cherished Aunt of Brianna Paul and Emily (Matt) Mankowski; Justin (Katelyn), Matthew and Michael Paul. Preceded in death by her parents Robert D. and Carol Paul. Further survived by cousins, aunts, uncles, other family members and friends.

Karen was a long time employee of WE Energies. Per Karen's wished no services will be held. If desired a memorial gift in Karen's name may be made to the Guide Dog Foundation, 371 E Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown NY 11787 Or http://www.GuideDog.org/giving






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
