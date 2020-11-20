Karen G. Paul
Died peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Age 71 years. Loving sister of Jim (Betty) Paul and the late Robert T. (Mary) Paul. Cherished Aunt of Brianna Paul and Emily (Matt) Mankowski; Justin (Katelyn), Matthew and Michael Paul. Preceded in death by her parents Robert D. and Carol Paul. Further survived by cousins, aunts, uncles, other family members and friends.
Karen was a long time employee of WE Energies. Per Karen's wished no services will be held. If desired a memorial gift in Karen's name may be made to the Guide Dog Foundation, 371 E Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown NY 11787 Or http://www.GuideDog.org/giving