Karen GilpinMilwaukee - Karen Gilpin (nee Harding) passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020, age 80 years, surrounded by her family.Beloved wife of husband Leo for 60 years.Dear mother of Beth Cesar (Mark) and Kevin (Lynda).Treasured grandmother of Steve, Catherine, Joseph, Rachel, Megan and Annabelle.Loving sister of Jill Gray.Preceded in death by sister-in-law Rose Lammers (Lee, deceased) and brother-in-law Warren Gray (Jill).Karen is further survived by nieces and nephews Kim, Michelle, Mary, Peggy, Garett and Patrick as well as 11 great nephews and great nieces and one great-great nephew.Karen's family was her life and will be cherished forever by all of us. She deeply loved her St. Florian Parish. 4pm Saturday Holy Mass was the staple of her week. Her happiest times were with her family around her, with grandkids on her lap.Karen's journey home was made smooth by the heaven-sent angels of Allay Home and Hospice, particularly Linda, Sally and Margot. May God protect and keep them forever and bestow His grace upon them in their Holy work of the care of His children.Eternal rest grant unto Karen, O Lord. Let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in the peace of Christ.Darkness feeds on our fear, but through Psalms 23 and 27, we fear not, for the Lord is with us during this time and forever. We take comfort that Karen is now our intercessor.Our eternal home is in heaven, as foretold at every Holy Mass. For this we pray for Karen. We request the good help of our Holy Mother, the Queen of Heaven, to guide Karen home through her Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God, in whom we find our salvation.The visitation will be 9am-11am on Saturday November 28, 2020 at St. Florian Church in West Milwaukee, WI, followed by Holy Mass of Christian Burial at 11am.Donations to St. Florian Parish are welcome in lieu of flowers.St. Florian Parish1233 S. 45th StreetWest Milwaukee, WI 53214