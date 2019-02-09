Services
Hale, Karen Karen Hale, age 70, on Wednesday, February 6. Karen is survived by her life partner, Jon Jacobs. She is also survived by daughters Lori (Dr. Raymond) Bauer and Cherise Raflik; four grandchildren; one sister, and three brothers, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for May 19th. Please follow us on Facebook (Nouveau Antique Jewelry) for upcoming details. Donations should be sent in her name to the Dodge County Humane Society. The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019
