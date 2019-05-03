Services
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050

Karen Hale Notice
Hale, Karen Karen Hale, age 70, died peacefully in her Mayville home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness. A celebration of life gathering will take place at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Donations should be sent in her name to the Dodge County Humane Society. The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
