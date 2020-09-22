Karen I. JohnsonGrafton - (Nee Fischer) September 21, 2020 age 81 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Ronney Johnson. Karen is survived by her children: Ann I. (Greg) Denk and Andy T. (Laura) Griswold; Special mom to Eric (Linda) Johnson and Mark Johnson. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.Memorial service will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 - 2:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church 715 6th Ave. Grafton. Seating will be limited to approx. 60 people. Family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 PM - 1:45 PM. For complete obituary visit the funeral home website.