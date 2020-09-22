1/1
Karen I. Johnson
Karen I. Johnson

Grafton - (Nee Fischer) September 21, 2020 age 81 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Ronney Johnson. Karen is survived by her children: Ann I. (Greg) Denk and Andy T. (Laura) Griswold; Special mom to Eric (Linda) Johnson and Mark Johnson. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Memorial service will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 - 2:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church 715 6th Ave. Grafton. Seating will be limited to approx. 60 people. Family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 PM - 1:45 PM. For complete obituary visit the funeral home website.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
