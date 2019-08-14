|
Grabowski, Karen J. Found peace on August 11, 2019 at the Age of 70. Dear sister of Diane Grabowski and Joan (Robert) Giesfeldt. Beloved aunt of Lynn (David) Fugina, Victor (Traci) Seymour, Patricia (Richard) Reck and Jackie (the late Bobbie) Jones. Further survived by other nieces, nephews and many more family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Pauline Grabowski and her sister Lorraine (Jim) Seymour. Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, on Saturday, August 17, 10 AM - 1 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM. Private entombment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, if making a monetary contribution, they can be made to the for lung cancer research.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019