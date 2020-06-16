Karen J. NinnemannMilwaukee - (Nee Schmill) Found peace on June 15, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife and best friend of Bob for 52 years. Dear sister-in-law of Peter (Sharon) Ninnemann, Richard (Diane) Ninnemann and Kay (Richard) Kulow. Further survived nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Due to the current health situation a private family visitation and service will take place at Pilgrim EV Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, WI. Memorials to Pilgrim EV Lutheran Church appreciated.Karen was a graduate of Plymouth High School in 1961, and the University of Wisconsin in 1965. She had a distinguished career in advertising, first working for Sears in Chicago, then after marring Bob in 1968, for various ad agencies in Milwaukee.