Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Sanderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen J. Sanderson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Karen J. Sanderson Notice
Sanderson, Karen J. Passed away April 27, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Beloved mother of Kristi Gorski and Stacey (Randall) Marshall. Loving Nana of Amanda Wierzba (Dustin Tinsley) and Julian Marshall. Great Nana of Carter Tinsley. Sister of Glendean Schmidt. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Longtime member of Norse Rosemalers Association and Fosselyngen Lodge. Memorial services will be held Saturday May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 11:00 am until time of Services.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now