|
|
Sanderson, Karen J. Passed away April 27, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Beloved mother of Kristi Gorski and Stacey (Randall) Marshall. Loving Nana of Amanda Wierzba (Dustin Tinsley) and Julian Marshall. Great Nana of Carter Tinsley. Sister of Glendean Schmidt. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Longtime member of Norse Rosemalers Association and Fosselyngen Lodge. Memorial services will be held Saturday May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 11:00 am until time of Services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019