Karen Jane Jobin
- - (nee Solheim) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, September 7, 2019, age 75 years. Devoted wife of Tom. Loving mother of Mike (Colleen) Jobin, Alicia Gagne, and David (Jennifer Gratz) Jobin. Dear grandmother of Zachary and Austin Jobin and Ayla Marie, Aiden and Alex Gagne. Karen is preceded in death by her mother Alice Solheim, her sister Betty and brothers Jerry and Arnold. Also survived by beloved family, relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus - 1212 S. 117th St.) 9:30AM until time of Mass at 11AM. Luncheon to follow at Klemmer's Banquet Hall (10401 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Karen absolutely loved fishing, camping in the Wisconsin Dells, and being on the water. Traveling, dining out, and spending time with friends and family were very important to her. She had a sense of humor that everyone loved. Karen could see the best in every person and situation. She had a love for playing cards that has been passed along to her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the Wisconsin Humane Society or Salvation Army appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019