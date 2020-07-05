Karen Janezic
Milwaukee - (nee Gniotczynski) Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, June 30, 2020, age 74 years. Beloved wife of the late Josef. Loving sister of Joan (the late James) Winkleski, the late Ronald (Jorie) Gniotczynski and Lawrence (Tammie) Gniotczynski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private family services will be held. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Retired employee of the VA Regional Office. Member of Slovenian Union of America #43 and VFW Post #10519 - Greendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice
appreciated.