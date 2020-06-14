Karen L. Kendzor
Karen L. Kendzor

(Nee Romitti) Born to Eternal Life May 29, 2020, age 78. Reunited with her beloved husband and best friend Ken, to whom she was married to for 60 years. Loving mother of Brian, Paul, Andy (Meg) and Tricia (Craig) Sederholm. Proud YaYa of grandchildren Taneal, Matthew, Hannah, Riley, Zach, and great grandchildren Mila and Ava. Karen is further remembered and missed by her sister and brother-in-law Lois and Ken McClendon and family, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Richard and Sara Romitti, brother Richard (Hazel) Romitti, sister Shirley (Lee) Krist, nephews Richard (Sue) Krist and Christopher McClendon.

Memorial gathering at EERNISSE Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg, WI on Saturday, June 20 from 11:00 AM, until the Memorial Service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
