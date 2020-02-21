Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Milwaukee - (nee Harney) Left us unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020, age 62 years. Loving mother to Allison (Tom) Antoine and Jessica (Andy Koenig) Spitzer. Very proud grandmother of Aubrey Antoine. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Doris Harney. Further survived by many cousins, other family, members of the Spitzer Family, friends, co-workers and her grand dogs, Zoey and Jack.

Karen was a graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School, a U.S. Army Reserve veteran, and dedicated her working career to civil service working at IRS and the US Army Reserve 84th Division.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 2:00-4:00 PM. A Time of Remembering and Sharing at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Karen's name can be made to JR's Pups-n-Stuff-450 S. Curtis Rd. West Allis, WI 53214 (jrspupsnstuff.org) or Friends of the Domes-524 S. Layton Blvd, 53215-(Milwaukeedomes.org).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
