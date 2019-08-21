Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:30 PM
Karen L. Walker Notice
Walker, Karen L. (Nee Olson) Was reunited with her beloved husband Robert Walker on August 14, 2019 at the age of 72. Loving mother of Janine (Jim) Cushman and Steven Walker. Cherished grandmother of Nathan, Aaron, and Ellison. Dear sister of Walter (Geri) Olson and Joanne (Chuck) Newberry. Further survived by her in-laws, nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Friday, August 23 starting at 4PM until time of Memorial Service at 5:30PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
