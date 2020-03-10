|
Karen Lee Winkler
Germantown - Passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 76. Greeting her in heaven are her parents Erwin and Norma (nee Farrow) Duehring, sister Betty Keller (nee Duehring) and fiancé Larry Wiler Sr. Cherished mother of Connie (James) Sawyer, Bill (Cathy) Winkler and Kevin (Staccy) Winkler. Beloved grandma of Shari Mettille (Stephanie Hebbe), James (Rachel) Frye, William (Justine) Winkler, Anthony (Alyssa) Winkler, Miranda, Corrina and Melanie Winkler. Beloved G.G. of Destiny, Kailynn, Austin and Maison Kintop; Aiden, Aubrie, and Cullen Frye; Novaleigh, Everleigh, Silas and Holden Winkler. Beloved step-mother of Larry Jr., (Sarah), Lance and Lanette Wiler. Step-grandmother of Lydia, Lex and Cade Wiler. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14 from 3:30PM until time of Memorial Service at 5:30PM at the FUNERAL HOME - MENOMONEE FALLS. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Karen's name to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020