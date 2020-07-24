1/
Karen Louise VanDynHoven
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Louise VanDynHoven

Richfield -

Karen passed away peacefully at home with family and friends by her side on July 22nd 2020. Loving wife of Tim, dear mother of Jeff Welch (Debra) Kivela, Matt Pengrazi and step sons Clint (JoAnn) Matonich, Todd Mantonich.

She is also survived by and the proud grandma of Courtney (Bill) Breider, Julia, Jovi, Jett, Journey, Jace Pengrazi, step grandchildren Samantha (Aaron) Novack and Shelby (Dillion) Foley, great grandmother of Brayden Welch-Breider, Everleigh Breider, step great grandson Leo Foley and step great granddaughter Nora Novack, sister Rose Mueller and brother Steve (Jane) Revord, sister in laws Chris and Judy Revord.

She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents Fredrick and Myrtle Revord, Brothers Allan and Gary Revord, sister Angle Holman, brother in law Ken Holman, sister in-law Pat Revord, grandson Jager Pengrazi and nephews Greg and Cody Revord.

Karen was a kind and loving person who loved to make others happy and feel special. She dearly loved all her children and grandchildren. All of the pictures you see of Karen, she has children around her. She had a special talent with all children and for remembering birth dates and would either send a card or call.

The visitation for Karen will be held at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home Sussex, (W250 N6505 Hwy 164) from 9:00am until 12:00 on Tuesday July 28th. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place following the visitation at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish (1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, WI 53033) beginning at 1:00pm. Please meet at church just prior to 1:00. Due to current health situation we ask that you observe CDC guidelines for social distancing both at the funeral home and at church.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Gabriel Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved