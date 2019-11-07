|
Karen Lyn Yanz
Menomonee Falls - (nee Reinke) Entered her Spiritual Life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Jim for 42 years. Loving mother of Justin (Megan) and Courtney (Jared) Soyk. Cherished grandma of Dylan and Indie. Devoted daughter of Betty and the late Glenn Reinke . Dear sister of Randall Reinke. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Karen enjoyed many things in life including bowling, the outdoors, gardening and music. Family was the most important. Being a mother and grandmother was her absolute joy.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 11 at the FUNERAL HOME from 3PM until time of Memorial Service at 5PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019