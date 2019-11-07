Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Yanz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Lyn Yanz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Lyn Yanz Notice
Karen Lyn Yanz

Menomonee Falls - (nee Reinke) Entered her Spiritual Life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Jim for 42 years. Loving mother of Justin (Megan) and Courtney (Jared) Soyk. Cherished grandma of Dylan and Indie. Devoted daughter of Betty and the late Glenn Reinke . Dear sister of Randall Reinke. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Karen enjoyed many things in life including bowling, the outdoors, gardening and music. Family was the most important. Being a mother and grandmother was her absolute joy.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 11 at the FUNERAL HOME from 3PM until time of Memorial Service at 5PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline