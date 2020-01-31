Resources
Karen Lynn (Priebe) Marquardt

Karen Lynn (Priebe) Marquardt Notice
Karen Lynn Marquardt (nee Priebe)

Mesa, AZ - Was embraced peacefully in the loving arms of God on January 27, 2020, at the age of 61 where she resided in Mesa, AZ. Preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Viola Priebe. Loving mother of Kimberly (Jason) Riggans. Proud grandma of Aiden and Colton. Loved sisters of Dian (Phil) Flouro, Cynthia (Allen) Hahm and Sharleen (Kent) Newby. Karen was a 1976 high school graduate of Custer High School in Milwaukee, WI.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
