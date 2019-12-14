Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
Karen M. Gregg

Karen M. Gregg
Karen M. Gregg

Greendale - (nee Keckeisen) Passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on December 12, 2019, at age 75.

Loving and proud mother of Jodie(Joel) Bialk, Brian (Leah) and grandma to Colin Patrick. Pet-grandma to Jake, Oliver and Murray. She is also survived by her nieces, cousins and countless friends. Karen is preceded in death by her father Emil, mother Dolores, and sister Linda.

Karen retired from Milwaukee County. She was an avid reader, loved history and music, and had an incredible sense of humor. She was generous and caring to all who knew her and she will be missed.

Remembrance gathering will be held from 4-7pm Tuesday, December 17th, at Heritage Funeral Home.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
