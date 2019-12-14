|
Karen M. Gregg
Greendale - (nee Keckeisen) Passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on December 12, 2019, at age 75.
Loving and proud mother of Jodie(Joel) Bialk, Brian (Leah) and grandma to Colin Patrick. Pet-grandma to Jake, Oliver and Murray. She is also survived by her nieces, cousins and countless friends. Karen is preceded in death by her father Emil, mother Dolores, and sister Linda.
Karen retired from Milwaukee County. She was an avid reader, loved history and music, and had an incredible sense of humor. She was generous and caring to all who knew her and she will be missed.
Remembrance gathering will be held from 4-7pm Tuesday, December 17th, at Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019