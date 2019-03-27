|
Paszkiewicz, Karen M. March 24, 2019 at the age of 57. Preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Marlene Book. Karen was a lover, provider and caretaker of all. She had a huge spirit. Karen is survived by her husband Brian and two children Richard and Casey, whom she loved immensely. Further survived by her sister Julie, brothers Barry, Michael and their families. Auntie treated her niece Nikki and great-nieces Makenna and Gemma like her own and is their Auntie-ma. There was a special place in her heart for her dear friend Jeanne, her dogs Hank and Hunter and countless others. A private family service will be held to celebrate her short, but fulfilling life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019