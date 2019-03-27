Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Paszkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen M. Paszkiewicz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Karen M. Paszkiewicz Notice
Paszkiewicz, Karen M. March 24, 2019 at the age of 57. Preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Marlene Book. Karen was a lover, provider and caretaker of all. She had a huge spirit. Karen is survived by her husband Brian and two children Richard and Casey, whom she loved immensely. Further survived by her sister Julie, brothers Barry, Michael and their families. Auntie treated her niece Nikki and great-nieces Makenna and Gemma like her own and is their Auntie-ma. There was a special place in her heart for her dear friend Jeanne, her dogs Hank and Hunter and countless others. A private family service will be held to celebrate her short, but fulfilling life.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now