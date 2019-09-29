|
|
Karen M. Peers
Oak Creek - (nee McGinnis) Passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 69. Preceded in death by her cherished companion William Schultz. Loving mother of Peter K. Jr. and Ian C. (Dorothyann) Peers. Grandmother of Cam, Seth and Adrina. Sister of Jack McGinnis and the late Danny McGinnis. Further survived by her good friend Billie McGinnis. Former spouse of the late Peter K. Peers Sr.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Monday, September 30 from 1 - 2 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019