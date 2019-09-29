Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Karen M. Peers


1950 - 2019
Karen M. Peers Notice
Karen M. Peers

Oak Creek - (nee McGinnis) Passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 69. Preceded in death by her cherished companion William Schultz. Loving mother of Peter K. Jr. and Ian C. (Dorothyann) Peers. Grandmother of Cam, Seth and Adrina. Sister of Jack McGinnis and the late Danny McGinnis. Further survived by her good friend Billie McGinnis. Former spouse of the late Peter K. Peers Sr.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Monday, September 30 from 1 - 2 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
