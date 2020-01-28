|
|
Karen Marie Abbasi
Cleveland - Karen Marie Abbasi, age 61, a resident of Cleveland, WI peacefully entered eternal life on Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home while surrounded by her family.
Karen was born on May 13, 1958 in Ripon, WI to Ronald and Doris (Budecki) Gillard. She graduated from Appleton West High School with the class of 1976. Karen then went on to obtain her Bachelor's degree in Occupational Therapy from UW Madison. On October 12, 2003, Karen married Javaid Abbasi in Des Moines, IA. Karen's inspiring creativity radiated through her culinary endeavors, beautiful gardens, and award winning quilting. From the time she was a child and throughout her life, she loved going to Door County. Karen found rejuvenation being near water and loved living her life watching the sunrises and moonrises from her home on Lake Michigan. Above all, she enjoyed being a wife, mother, and "Granna" to her adoring family. Karen's unwavering strength and faith in God carried her throughout her life.
Karen's remaining family includes her husband, Javaid; four children: Kristina (Jason) Bloomfield, Alison (Ted) Crow, Imran (Michelle) Abbasi, and Shan Abbasi; three grandchildren: Kolten, Ryan, and Lirim; parents, Ronald and Doris Gillard; sister, Lisa (Geoffry Smith) Gillard; niece, Olivia; and many other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at Noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Borchers officiating. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Following the memorial service, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at Noon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Karen's name.
Special thanks to the nurses and physicians of Holy Family Memorial Hospital, with deepest gratitude to the Emergency Department staff for the tremendous care and support they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020