Karen Oelhafen
West Bend - Karen J. Oelhafen (nee Baetz), 82, of West Bend, died June 24, 2020 at home.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; three children, Linda (Larry) Hopkins of Noblesville, Indiana, Michael (Bill) Oelhafen of Milwaukee, and Mary (Bill) Nimrod of Glenview, Illinois; four grandchildren; a sister, Sarah (Robert) Boll; other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph (Juanita) Baetz.
A private family graveside service will be held in St. Martin's Union Cemetery in Fillmore.
Memorials can be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (www.curemeso.org/donate).
