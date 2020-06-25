Karen Oelhafen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Oelhafen

West Bend - Karen J. Oelhafen (nee Baetz), 82, of West Bend, died June 24, 2020 at home.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; three children, Linda (Larry) Hopkins of Noblesville, Indiana, Michael (Bill) Oelhafen of Milwaukee, and Mary (Bill) Nimrod of Glenview, Illinois; four grandchildren; a sister, Sarah (Robert) Boll; other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph (Juanita) Baetz.

A private family graveside service will be held in St. Martin's Union Cemetery in Fillmore.

Memorials can be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (www.curemeso.org/donate).

An online guest book is available (www.myrhum-patten.com).

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved