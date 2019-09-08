Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Menomonee Falls - (nee Lorentzen) Found peace on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Russell M. Soli. Loving mother of Lynn (Bruce Kamradt) Soli. Grandmother to Lesley (Ricky Swallow) Vance and Alison (Kris Hoff) Vance. Great-grandmother of Marsden, Leo and June. Aunt of David (Linda) and Bryan (Cindy) Lorentzen, Barb (Tom) Hoelzer, Ann Kenas and Sue Nelson. God Mother of David (Andrea) Solum. Special Grandmother to Alex and Robby. Also loved by family in Norway including Inger and Arnstein Thaule as well as many special friends.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Dr., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 4-6PM. Funeral Service at 6PM. Memorials appreciated to The Global Visions Fund, Inc., The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Unity Lutheran Church, or Wisconsin State Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Karen embraced every moment of her life. She had an indomitable spirit and was an inspiration to many. Karen was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She explored exotic corners of the world with family and friends and loved spending summers gardening, swimming and kayaking at her cottage. Karen was a charter member of Cross of Life Church and past president of the Wisconsin State Chapter of P.E.O.

You will be in our hearts forever.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
