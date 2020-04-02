Services
Lunsford teed off at Heaven's Gate Country Club on 3-27-20, surrounded by her family who cared for her during a lengthy cancer battle. Waiting in the clubhouse were her husband and golf partner Andy Lunsford along with her parents Elvio and Stella Battan.

Karen was an avid golfer and active member of North Hills Country Club. She will be missed by her many friends who enjoyed hearing her call out "I love golf" whenever she made a great shot, which was a frequent occurrence.

Karen was born on August 11, 1945 in Iron River, MI where she attended Iron River HS and became the drum majorette in her senior year. She moved to Milwaukee and became a licensed beautician.

Karen spent last 35 years working at the Range Line Inn, where she had the pleasure of meeting lifetime friends that she considered her second family.

Karen left behind her loving sister, Janice Gusdorff (Van), her nephew Marvin L Nordling Jr. (Sheri), nieces Justine L Nordling-Wamser (Mark), and Lisa Karen Nordling. She was loved by her grandnieces and 1 grandnephew, 3 great-great grandnephews and 1 great-great niece.

Karen will be laid to rest alongside her Mom and Dad at a private ceremony in Iron River, MI for family members.

Celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to . Make a donation to end childhood cancer!

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
