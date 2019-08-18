|
Suran, Karen On August 15, 2019 we said goodbye to our beloved mom, Karen Suran, who is now with her husband, Robert (Bob) Suran. Karen was an amazing beautiful Mom and friend to her kids Laurie Hill, son-in-law David and Lainie Andringa, son-in-law Mark, brother Larry and sister-in-law Maggie Kohne. Nana to Haley, Morgan, Casey Andringa, and Rachael, Jesse, Bela (Bailey) Hill, Great YaYa to Angelo and Rowyn and amazing cousins on both sides of her family. Her family was her pride and joy along with old and new friends. She was preceded by Ben and Gertrude Kohne and sister Rhoda Kohne. Karen went to Washington High school, lived in Glendale, WI for 35 years moved to Peoria AZ for 20 years and recently moved back to Waukesha, WI. We would like to say a special thank you to ALL the wonderful people that were involved in our mom's care at St. LUKES, L2 NEURO ICU, we cannot say enough on how kind and nurturing they all are. Graveside Services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00pm at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S Hawley Ct., Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019