Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St Peter Catholic Church
200 E Washington St.
Slinger, WI
View Map
Karen Swiertz

Karen Swiertz Notice
Karen Swiertz

Karen Swiertz (nee Pik), passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2020 at age 63. She was a loving wife of 39 years to her husband, Donald Swiertz, and a loving mother to sons Steven (Megan) and Daniel (Allison) Swiertz. She was blessed with four grandchildren; George, Holland, Kate and Elle and she loved nothing more than being their grandma.

Karen is survived by her sister Cheryl Kaesberg and brother Mark Pik. She was preceded in death by her mother Lorraine Pik (nee Jablonski) and father, James Pik.

She is also survived by David and Evelyn Swiertz, Mary and Joe Cawley, and John and Amy Swiertz, as well as many nieces and nephews, friends, former colleagues at Slinger High School and her beloved Labrador, Mac.

Karen loved the outdoors and looked forward to summers spent camping, long walks, and gardening. She found happiness and excitement in all things and her positive outlook on life no matter the circumstances brought comfort and peace to those around her.

Visitation will held on Thursday February 20th at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend) from 4:00pm until 6:45pm with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00pm

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Karen will be held at 10:00am on Friday February 21st at St Peter Catholic Church (200 E Washington St. Slinger) with Fr Richard Stoffel presiding.

She will be deeply missed by the many who love her.

Donations in Karen's name may be made out to the Washington County Humane Society.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Remember
jsonline