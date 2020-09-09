Karen T. Kozlowski
Oak Creek - Passed away peacefully on September 7th, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving wife of the late Clarence. Dear sister to the late Roland and Elden Acker. Daughter of the late Norbert and Martha Acker. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 14th at Heritage Funeral Homes (6615 W. Oklahoma Ave.) from 5-6:30pm.
Karen was a proud lector for St. James Catholic Parish in Mukwonago and was an executive secretary for over 30 years at a local steel company.
In lieu of flowers, if you are interested, donations to either the Alzheimer's Association
or to St. James Catholic Parish are greatly appreciated.