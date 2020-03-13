|
Karen Tocco
Karen Tocco (nee Stempniewski) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, March 2, at the age of 74.
She was welcomed into heaven by her parents, George and Esther (Woida), and her in-laws, Dominic and Kathryn (Giordano), along with many other family and friends.
Born on July 20, 1945, in Milwaukee, she met Peter Tocco at a dance for Catholic youth in 1967 and they were married on May 10, 1969. They were happily married for 50+ years.
She was the ultimate supermom, never missing a game, concert, play or event in her children's lives — Andy, Melissa (Tim) Douglas and Nick (Kate).
Her favorite role by far was being Grandma/Nonni to Katelyn (Travis), Hannah, Malacki, Isabella, Chase, Samuel, Caiden, Zachary and Benjamin and great-granddaughter Nora.
Family was everything to her. She loved spending time with her sister Donna (Tom) Struck, brother Dennis (Mary Jo) and brother- and sister-in-law Sebastian and Michele Tocco, along with all her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Karen was an avid Packer and Brewer fan who enjoyed sitting outside, reading books and baking. She was famous for many of her desserts. She loved Pepsi, hot dogs, potato chips, chocolate-covered cherries, licorice babies and candy raisins.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and support throughout Karen's illness. She supported many organizations, so in lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to . Any donations made directly to the family will be used to plant a tree in her memory.
Karen donated her body for medical research purposes. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 26, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Sussex Civic Center (N64 W23760 Main St, Sussex). Karen requested that everyone wear Brewer/Packer gear or red — her favorite color — and share in a feast of her favorite foods.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020