|
|
Karen Usinger Schnetzky
We suffered a devastating blow and lost our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, shopper extraordinaire, sports fanatic and master knitter & needlepointer.
Born July 9, 1943 in Milwaukee, Karen, daughter of Lois D. and Frederick D. Usinger, lived in Bayside with her three sisters and brother; Barbara Becker (Stephen), Heidi Maetzold, Fritz Usinger (Nicki) and the late Debra Usinger (Joe Kujawa).
She loved sports; Karen was the Red Team captain at Milwaukee Downer Seminary, excelling in field hockey, basketball and softball. She enjoyed playing tennis and cheering on the Bucks, Brewers, Badgers and her all-time favorite UofA Wildcats.
Karen attended UW-Madison and graduated from Boston University with a degree in Special Education. After moving back to Milwaukee, she worked in the family business at Usinger's and had three children with her high school sweetheart Paul, eventually residing in Mequon.
She was very active in her kids' lives, cheering them on at various sporting events and volunteering at school. Everyone gravitated to her outgoing, funny personality. She could light up any outing — from quick shopping excursions and lengthy Arizona road trips to various family gatherings.
Karen was a voracious reader who loved murder mysteries and watching Perry Mason reruns. She was very artistic with an amazing gift for needlework, quilting and knitting — often outfitting the family with her gorgeous custom creations. And her kitchen was always stocked as she was an exceptional cook and baker.
She was the quintessential cat lady who lived out her final days in Brookfield surrounded by cat paraphernalia and her dear, sweet four-legged baby, Arthy Lou.
Karen is survived by her three children and six grandchildren: Scott
and Kate Schnetzky (Oliver); Wendy and Donald Atchison (Jake Enzo, Aelissandra); Erick and Kelley Schnetzky (Nickolaus, Alyssandra, Ashley).
The family would like to offer our sincere thanks to the extremely compassionate and thoughtful nurses, caregivers and volunteers at AngelsGrace Hospice.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society, Ozaukee or Waukesha Campus.
Rest in peace, KK, the Silver Fox.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019