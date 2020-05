Karen ZaderMilwaukee - Age 78 went home to be with her daughter Jeri on Sunday May 24th 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Esther Semmelmann. Karen was a loving mother to her children, John (Gina) Zader, Jackie Zader, and Jac (Chong) Zader and a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren Kaley, Skylar,Rayen, Brooke, Jordyn and Jax. She was a beloved sister to Gretchen (Ira) Balestrieri and Cathy (Ken) Parker and cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A private service was held in her honor.