Klatt,Kari : 42 , passed from this life May 28th 2019. Survived by her daughter Estella Kerhin, Mother Lois Klatt, Sister Susan Klatt. Partner and fiance of Tim Harrington . Her best friends, Dogs Henry and Harry. Sincere gratitude to her dear friend Tammie who cared for her in her final days of her illness.
Kari will be remembered for her Keen intellect, she loved literature, art, cinema and flowers. She was"no fan" of the present Whitehouse administration and would want that known. Private services with family. Donations to the Estella Kerhin college fund appreciated.
A Thunderstorm in Town
by Thomas Hardy
She wore a new 'terra-cotta' dress,
And we stayed, because of the pelting storm,
Within the hansom's dry recess,
Though the horse had stopped; yea, motionless
We sat on, snug and warm.
Then the downpour ceased, to my sharp sad pain,
And the glass that had screened our forms before
Flew up, and out she sprang to her door:
I should have kissed her if the rain
Had lasted a minute more.
