Services
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
Resources
Karin G. Kussmaul

Karin G. Kussmaul Notice
Karin G. Kussmaul

Age 75, died in her sleep Monday, September 9th, 2019. Dear sister of Richard Kussmaul. Longtime employee of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home (6615 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee) Tuesday, September 17th from 11:30am - 12pm with a service to begin at noon. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army and Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
Remember
