1/
Karl Dovnik Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl Dovnik, Sr

Cudahy - Passed to Eternal Life, Friday, December 4, 2020, age 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie (nee Boj). Dear father of Karl Jr. (Cindy) Dovnik, Elisabeth (James) Gordon and Rudy (Christine) Dovnik. Loving grandfather of Danielle (Cory) Peters, Kathleen (Kyle Strand) Gordon, Aleah, Joey and Hannah Dovnik. Brother of the late Teresa and Angela. Brother-in-law of Elizabeth Bratkovich. Also survived by 3 step grandchildren 2 step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday December 10th, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home- Muskego, 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery. Retired employee of American Motors / Chrysler. Former president of Triglav and member of Slovenian Union of America and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Caring Bridge appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Service
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved