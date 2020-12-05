Karl Dovnik, SrCudahy - Passed to Eternal Life, Friday, December 4, 2020, age 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie (nee Boj). Dear father of Karl Jr. (Cindy) Dovnik, Elisabeth (James) Gordon and Rudy (Christine) Dovnik. Loving grandfather of Danielle (Cory) Peters, Kathleen (Kyle Strand) Gordon, Aleah, Joey and Hannah Dovnik. Brother of the late Teresa and Angela. Brother-in-law of Elizabeth Bratkovich. Also survived by 3 step grandchildren 2 step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday December 10th, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home- Muskego, 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery. Retired employee of American Motors / Chrysler. Former president of Triglav and member of Slovenian Union of America and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Caring Bridge appreciated.