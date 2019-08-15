Services
Karl Ebenhoch

Karl Ebenhoch Notice
Ebenhoch, Karl Passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Age 87. Beloved husband of Trudie. Loving father of Kenneth (Natalie) Ebenhoch and Heidi (Mark) Huberty. Loving Opa of Kyle, Becca, Karl, Julia and Lee. Dear brother of Rita (Werner) Rose, the late Isolde (the late Sepp) Nuber, Toni (Barbara) Ebenhoch, and Baschl (Kim) Ebenhoch. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, August 16 at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH 18000 W. GREENFIELD AVE. BROOKFIELD, WI 53045 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angels Grace Hospice appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
