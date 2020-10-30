Karl Frank GenglerMequon - Karl was called home to the Lord on October 29, 2020 at the age of 95.He was born April 16, 1925 in Chicago to Frank and Tillie Gengler. In 1932, because of the Depression the family moved to a farm near Coleman, WI. Karl graduated 8th grade from one room Victory school. In 1943 he graduated from Coleman HS and immediately volunteered for military service. He proudly served with the Marine Corps, 6th Division in Okinawa. After the war he graduated from Knox College with a degree in Economics. Karl also received a law degree from Chicago Kent School of Law.He established his insurance business in Milwaukee from 1959 to 1982. Karl was President of the Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin in 1972-73. He was active for many years with the Christian Business Men's Committee, served on the board of the Milwaukee Rescue Mission and was an active member of Mayflower Church. Karl was an avid fly fisherman, bird hunter, golfer, and woodworker. Karl loved the Lord and his greatest desire was that all people would be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth.Karl was preceded in death by his first wife Eleanor and brothers Edward and Frank. He is survived by his wife Patti (Parsons Ketelhohn); sister Ginger Morketter; sister in law Donna Gengler; daughter Marlys (Dutch) Stapelbroek; step children Kristen (David) Behrel, Charlie (Julie) Ketelhohn and Bob (Melanie) Ketelhohn; grandchildren Kelly (Karsten) Huttelmaier, Sara Stapelbroek, Willy Behrel, Lauren, Mia, Kate, Hannah, Lindsay Ketelhohn; nephews Karl (Nick) Barr, Colin (Megan) Barr; neice Gayle Gengler; great grandchildren Alex and Evie Huttelmaier.Graveside service will be held Friday November 6 at 11:00AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI 53005 with Military Honors to follow service. Please meet in the green parking area at the cemetery. There will be no visitation or reception due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, 830 N. 19th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53223 to honor Karl's life.God bless you all as He has blessed me - Karl