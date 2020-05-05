Karl G. Vosswinkel
Passed away unexpectedly April 28, 2020, age 58. Beloved husband of Rose. Survived by 2 sisters, 1 brother, other relatives and friends. Family Services to be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
