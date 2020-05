Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Karl's life story with friends and family

Share Karl's life story with friends and family

Karl G. Vosswinkel



Passed away unexpectedly April 28, 2020, age 58. Beloved husband of Rose. Survived by 2 sisters, 1 brother, other relatives and friends. Family Services to be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store