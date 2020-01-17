|
|
Karl George Kieckbusch
Hartford - age 80, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Keys); loving father of Jon, Tim, and Kris; proud grandpa of Katie, Aaron, Abigail, Ty, and Alessa; and dear brother of Paul (Grainne). Memorial Services for Karl will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6PM at Shepherd of the Hills (N36 W24130 Pewaukee Rd., Pewaukee, WI 53072) with Visitation from 4-6PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , JDRF: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or to Shepherd of the Hill's Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020