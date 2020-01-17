Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hills
N36 W24130 Pewaukee Rd
Pewaukee, WI
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hills
N36 W24130 Pewaukee Rd
Pewaukee, WI
Hartford - age 80, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Keys); loving father of Jon, Tim, and Kris; proud grandpa of Katie, Aaron, Abigail, Ty, and Alessa; and dear brother of Paul (Grainne). Memorial Services for Karl will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6PM at Shepherd of the Hills (N36 W24130 Pewaukee Rd., Pewaukee, WI 53072) with Visitation from 4-6PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , JDRF: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or to Shepherd of the Hill's Church are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
