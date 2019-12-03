|
Karl Horwath
Saint Germain - Karl Horwath was reunited with his parents, Mathias and Helen Horwath on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Howard Young Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, sister Sarine Schmidt (the late Martin), brother John, and two sons, Steven (Sue) and James. He is further survived by granddaughters Savannah and Madeline, uncles, aunts, cousins, many friends, and his two fur baby buddies, Stewie and Henry.
Karl was born to this earth on June 5, 1947 in Altheim, Austria. He was very proud of his heritage and carried this with him when his family immigrated to the United States in 1959, settling in Milwaukee and becoming American citizens. He served in the United States Army with honor and was a proud veteran. He spoke three languages and never forgot where he came from; often talking about returning to Europe to visit family and see the places where he grew up and where his parents lived in Croatia.
Derived from his mother's talents, he pursued a degree in culinary arts to fulfill his passion for food and cooking. It was during his schooling that he had his first apprenticeship in the north woods of Wisconsin. After graduation, he became a staple of cuisine in the St. Germain, Eagle River, and Land O'Lakes areas. During his years as a chef, Karl provided exceptional meals and unforgettable delicacies to thousands of customers at places such as The Arber, Eliason's Someplace Else, Redman's Supper Club, Persian Paradise, and Molgaard's Indian Lodge. He also served the children in the area as head chef for the Northland Pines School District.
Karl loved his home in the north woods for the abundance of wildlife and inherent natural beauty to which he felt a strong kinship. Anyone who knew Karl was affected by his positive personality and love for life and his family. He appreciated what he had and made the best of even the most difficult situations. Possessing a natural grace that made him easy to talk to, we admired how he could walk into a room of strangers and know them all before he left.
Besides delighting his family with his culinary talents and creativity, Karl loved playing soccer with the Croatian Eagles as a young man, softball games, gardening and flowers, fishing, and photography. Most of all, however, was the love and devotion he had for his family and friends. A generous heart and a kind soul, he will always be loved and forever missed.
"Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal, but love leaves a memory that no one can steal"
"We hope you are enjoying heaven with Mom and Pop. Until we meet again …"
Visitation will start at 2:00 PM followed by a short service with military honors at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bolger Funeral Home in Woodruff, WI.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Vilas County Humane Society would be kindly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019