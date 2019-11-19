|
|
Karl Huebler
Milwaukee - Found his peace on November 17, 2019 at age 87. Lovingly survived by his wife Vi. Beloved father of Terri Huebler and Erik (Nancy) Huebler. Proud grandpa of Ezekiel, Kestrel, Koan Huebler and Mercedes, Kelle, Allie, and Leo Green and their mom Vickie. Dear brother of Dick (Char) Huebler. He is further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Kathryn Huebler, his son Karl Patrick, daughter Lynn Huebler, brother Jack (Arleen) Huebler, and nephews Mark Huebler and JR Meller.
Karl enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and golfing. Karl was a long time civil engineer for the City of Milwaukee.
Visitation will be held at the Max Sass Funeral Home-Greenridge Chapel on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer's/Dementia Association or Non Hodgkin Lymphoma research. The family would like to thank the staff at Comfort Keepers, St. Ann Shepard House, Park West Senior Care and Seasons Hospice for the care they provided Karl.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019