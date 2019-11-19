Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Huebler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Huebler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl Huebler Notice
Karl Huebler

Milwaukee - Found his peace on November 17, 2019 at age 87. Lovingly survived by his wife Vi. Beloved father of Terri Huebler and Erik (Nancy) Huebler. Proud grandpa of Ezekiel, Kestrel, Koan Huebler and Mercedes, Kelle, Allie, and Leo Green and their mom Vickie. Dear brother of Dick (Char) Huebler. He is further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Kathryn Huebler, his son Karl Patrick, daughter Lynn Huebler, brother Jack (Arleen) Huebler, and nephews Mark Huebler and JR Meller.

Karl enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and golfing. Karl was a long time civil engineer for the City of Milwaukee.

Visitation will be held at the Max Sass Funeral Home-Greenridge Chapel on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer's/Dementia Association or Non Hodgkin Lymphoma research. The family would like to thank the staff at Comfort Keepers, St. Ann Shepard House, Park West Senior Care and Seasons Hospice for the care they provided Karl.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline