Dr. Barth was born into eternal life on February 16th, 2020 at the age of 95. He and his wife Jean (nee Kelly), who preceded him in death, were married for 68 years. They were blessed with five children, Linda (Tom) Grams, Karl, Laurel (Chester) Buchanan, Kurt (Candi), and Lisa (David) Graf; twelve grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren.
Dr. Barth began his work in the church as the assistant pastor at First English Church in Metairie, Louisiana. Following his pastorate here and at Trinity in Centralia, Illinois, he took a call in 1956 to serve as pastor at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in West Allis, Wisconsin. In 1970, Pastor Barth was elected president of the South Wisconsin District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity by Concordia Theological Seminary in 1975. Dr. Barth served sixteen years on the Commission of Theology and Church Relations of the LCMS, chairing it from 1974 to 1982. From 1982 to 1990, he served as president of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Barth served on various other boards and directed the 150th anniversary celebration of the LCMS. As a servant of Christ, his duties took him to partner churches and seminaries in Europe, Africa, and Asia. Well into his eighties he continued to serve the Lord preaching, writing, as an advisor and mentor as well as heading various fundraising initiatives.
Visitation will be at HARDER FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, February 20 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Visitation continues at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 10025 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa on Friday, February 21 from 10:00 - 10:45 AM. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to G. Christian and Louise Barth Student Aid Memorial Fund at Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Terrace, St. Louis, MO 63105 are appreciated.
