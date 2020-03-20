|
|
Karl Metzger
West Bend - 66, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020at his home in West Bend. He was born on January 26, 1954 in Milwaukee, WI to Karl and Laverne (nee Schmidt) Metzger.
Karl is survived by his 2 daughters, Jennifer Metzger and Rebecca Markgraf; grandchildren, Gabrielle and Angie Metzger, Alyssa, Aidan and Aubrey Markgraf; his parents Karl and Laverne; his brother George (Judy) Metzger.
Due to CDC restrictions, A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery (7301 West Nash St. Milwaukee, WI 53221).The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2020