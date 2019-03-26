Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Kuehner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Reinhard Henry Kuehner

Notice Condolences Flowers

Karl Reinhard Henry Kuehner Notice
Kuehner, Karl Reinhard Henry Karl Reinhard Henry Kuehner, 84, died peacefully in his sleep in a Jacksonville, Fla. hospice on March 23. He will be greatly missed! Karl was born in 1934 in Milwaukee, Wis., to parents, Alma and Reinhard Kuehner. He served as a newspaper pressman for a number of notable publications, including the Milwaukee Journal, Florida Times-Union, Jacksonville Journal, The Atlanta Constitution and The Washington Post. Karl's great passions were sailing, bicycling, camping and he loved to play the harmonica. He was also a health food enthusiast before there were health food enthusiasts...:) He is survived by his sisters, Carollynn Strabel and Edith Litkowiec; first wife, Geraldine Kuehner and their children, Karl Kuehner II, Karen Garyet and Katie Kuehner-Hebert; second wife, Sharon Darden and their child, Gary Kuehner; grandchildren, Karl Kuehner III, Kelly Kuehner, Jamie Kuehner, Chris Garyet, Chad Garyet, Caroline Kuehner, Zach Hebert and Lily Kuehner; great-grandchilden, Karl Kuehner IV, August Kuehner, Ashni Garyet and Ander Garyet.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.