Kuehner, Karl Reinhard Henry Karl Reinhard Henry Kuehner, 84, died peacefully in his sleep in a Jacksonville, Fla. hospice on March 23. He will be greatly missed! Karl was born in 1934 in Milwaukee, Wis., to parents, Alma and Reinhard Kuehner. He served as a newspaper pressman for a number of notable publications, including the Milwaukee Journal, Florida Times-Union, Jacksonville Journal, The Atlanta Constitution and The Washington Post. Karl's great passions were sailing, bicycling, camping and he loved to play the harmonica. He was also a health food enthusiast before there were health food enthusiasts...:) He is survived by his sisters, Carollynn Strabel and Edith Litkowiec; first wife, Geraldine Kuehner and their children, Karl Kuehner II, Karen Garyet and Katie Kuehner-Hebert; second wife, Sharon Darden and their child, Gary Kuehner; grandchildren, Karl Kuehner III, Kelly Kuehner, Jamie Kuehner, Chris Garyet, Chad Garyet, Caroline Kuehner, Zach Hebert and Lily Kuehner; great-grandchilden, Karl Kuehner IV, August Kuehner, Ashni Garyet and Ander Garyet.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019