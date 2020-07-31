1/1
Karl Robert Kuelthau
1972 - 2020
Karl Robert Kuelthau

Downers Grove, IL - Karl Robert Kuelthau, age 47, formerly of Brookfield, WI, died unexpectedly July 18, 2020. Karl was the beloved husband of Tiffany Kuelthau and loving father to his daughter, Taylor (15) and son, Jack (14). Karl is also survived by his parents, Bob and Kathy Kuelthau, his sister Kristin (Bob) Paulsen and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew. Karl was born August 21, 1972 in Milwaukee, WI, and graduated from Brookfield East High School in 1990. He attended Lawrence University in Appleton, WI and graduated with an Economics degree in 1994. Karl continued his education at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, earning his Juris Doctorate in 1997 and his MBA in 1998. Karl was an accomplished financial professional, obtaining both his CFA (Certified Financial Analyst) and CLU (Certified Life Underwriter) certifications and was a registered securities broker. After beginning his career in valuations at KPMG and Investment Banking at DN Partners, Karl shifted his focus to what he loved and did naturally - helping people. First at Northwestern Mutual, then at Googins Advisors, Karl advised and guided families through financial and life planning decisions, so they could live their fullest lives and achieve all of their family's dreams. His calm nature, sincerity and level head instilled confidence in his clients. He particularly loved working alongside his Aunt Louise during the last 5 1/2 years and was looking forward to assuming the role of President and Owner in the very near future. Karl was a devoted husband and father, and family was the most important part of his life. He enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, biking, tennis and reading. He had a thirst for knowledge, a caring and sincere demeanor, always a friendly smile, an exceptional sense of humor and quick wit - loving to laugh and have fun. Karl walked through this life with a heart of gold and a happy soul. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A private family memorial was held in Eagle River, WI and a celebration of Karl's life will be held in Downers Grove, IL at a later date. For information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408




Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2020
Knowing Karl’s parents, I can see what a terrific human being Karl was!
What an outstanding man !


Terry Jelinski
Friend
July 31, 2020
I worked for Karl at Northwestern Mutual. He was great fun! He was a great boss and a great friend. We had lots of laughs at the office and got a lot done. I will always remember being in his office on the 46th Floor of 1 North Wacker just enjoying the view. He’d let me stay as long as I wanted. Gazing out the windows. Karl was a great man. A great boss and a great friend. My heart is heavy for his loss. I wish Tiffany and his children the best of healing.
Molly Durr
Coworker
July 30, 2020
I am very saddened by Karl’s passing, my very sincerest sympathies to his wife and children. I was a client of Karl’s and became a client because at my first meeting I could see he was both knowledgeable and a great human being. His passing is a great loss. Mat God hold Karl in his hand.
Margaret Hutnik
July 30, 2020
Karl was an incredible man to co-workers, clients, neighbors, and was a true friend. He was kind hearted and funny as ever. He will be greatly missed... our hearts are broken for the loss. My sincere condolences to Tiffany, the kids, and his family.
Jim Garabedian
Friend
July 29, 2020
Karl was a wonderful person who always had a smile on his face and we always enjoyed a laugh. He did the right thing for the clients we worked with together and he cared deeply for them. Karl will be missed.
Ben Voigt
Friend
July 29, 2020
I met Karl when I was 6 years old, it didn't take but a blink of an eye to become friends. We were lucky to be able to go to Brookfield East high school together. All I have are great memories of Karl being a really down to earth kind person. My sincerest condolences to Karl’s wife, children, the rest of his family and closest friends.
Kevin Wollenzien
Friend
July 29, 2020
We are so incredibly saddened by the loss of Karl. He was a special man, and we feel blessed to have known him. Please know we are thinking of you and sending the entire Kuelthau family love and strength. May his memory always be a blessing. Sincerely, Yael (Babcock) Stein and Family
Yael Stein
Friend
July 29, 2020
Karl had a way of making people feel they were important to him. That is a special gift. He also always felt to me like he was enjoying the ride through life which made him fun to be around. While I'm glad he didn't have to suffer (much?) I imagine his sudden death must be quite a shock to those close to him, most especially because he was so present and engaged. Be gentle with yourselves.
Christina Collins
Coworker
July 29, 2020
I'm thankful from what I learned rom Karl while we worked together at Northwestern Mutual. Always kind, thoughtful and empathetic to his clients; a true gentleman. Karl talked glowingly about his family. He will be missed by many.
Chad McQuade
Coworker
July 29, 2020
Karl was one of those rare guys who nobody ever said a negative thing about. He had a calm disposition, a quiet confidence, and a sly sense of humor. He and I are the same age - we met and hung out in the city after college, got married around the same time, and had kids around the same time. We had many conversations about raising a family (including just a few weeks ago), as it was his favorite thing to talk about. He will be missed.
Dave Stumm
July 29, 2020
Tiffany, Taylor and Jack, my heart aches for you all and I am sending lots of love and peace your way. Karl was an awesome person and I will miss seeing him around the neighborhood walking the dog. I've known him since his days at Northwestern Mutual where we were colleagues and always loved running into him in our little DG neighborhood. My family sends our sincerest condolences to you, your family and friends who are grieving this tragic loss.

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal." - unknown
Katie Vokral
Neighbor
July 29, 2020
Tiffany and kids, my family's hearts are grieved for you, I am so sorry for your loss. Tiffany - your husband and kids - your dad - was one of the kindest, most loving people I have known and he will be deeply missed by many, including me. We love you.
Nathan Kinzinger
Friend
July 29, 2020
Karl was a true gentleman and professional. I enjoyed the time we spent together at NM, particularly the times we drove together to Lake Geneva. Fortunately we got to see each other again recently during flag football in Downers Grove. I was incredibly sad to hear of his passing. May God give you and your family peace and comfort in the days ahead.
John Roland
Friend
July 28, 2020
Karl and I graduated the same year from Brookfield East. Though I haven’t seen Karl in many years, I still remember him vividly. I remember Karl as a wonderful soul and extremely kind person. My sincerest condolences to Karl’s wife, children, the rest of his family and closest friends.
Luka Gale
Friend
July 28, 2020
My heart is full of sadness for your family.
Carol Willuams
Friend
July 28, 2020
Karl was a great guy, super nice and patient. He will be missed for sure. Please accept my sincerest condolences.
Jason Hagen
Friend
July 28, 2020
Karl was a devoted husband, father, and friend. His energy lit up a room the second he walked in. He was a kind soul that will be greatly missed. We are absolutely heartbroken. All of our prayers go to his beautiful family.
Adrienne Gilla
Friend
