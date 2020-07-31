Tiffany, Taylor and Jack, my heart aches for you all and I am sending lots of love and peace your way. Karl was an awesome person and I will miss seeing him around the neighborhood walking the dog. I've known him since his days at Northwestern Mutual where we were colleagues and always loved running into him in our little DG neighborhood. My family sends our sincerest condolences to you, your family and friends who are grieving this tragic loss.



"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal." - unknown

Katie Vokral

Neighbor