Karl Schmidt
Of Pewaukee, WI, passed away on October 16, 2020 at age 90. He was an educator, veteran, fisherman and friend. Beloved husband of 65 years to Elizabeth (nee Klein). Loving father of Carl (Janice) Schmidt, Andrew (Caroline Gabrich) Schmidt and Linda (the late Fred) Kuhn. Dear grandpa of Matthew (Erika Schulz) Schmidt, Jeremy (Shannon) Schmidt, Aaron (Nicole) Schmidt, Melissa (James) Schwab, Rebecca (Michael Nelson) Schmidt, Michael Schmidt, Christine (Trey) Northrip and Megan Kuhn. Great grandpa of Benjamin, Molly, Sawyer, Oliver, Elliot, Milo, Theodore, Charles, Allison, Riley and Reagan. Preceded in death by a great-grandson, William Schmidt, and sister, Theresa Wirag. Further survived by other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
would be appreciated.
A celebration of Karl's life will take place on Saturday, October 31 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM until the time of his memorial service at 12:30 PM.