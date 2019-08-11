Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Karla M. Hackbarth Notice
Hackbarth, Karla M. Passed away August 8, 2019 at the age of 54 years. Beloved daughter of Willis and Janet Hackbarth. Loving sister of Lisa (Michael) Harris, Brian (the late Kerry), Kevin (Jennifer), and Jason Hackbarth. Dear aunt of Jacqueline and MJ Harris, Michael Klein, and Trista, Alex, Tommy, Amanda, and Ashley Hackbarth. Former sister-in-law of Sheri Hackbarth. Further survived by other family and friends. Karla enjoyed participating in dog agility shows with her dogs and also enjoyed baking Christmas cookies. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday August 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Rita Catholic Church S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave. Visitation Monday August 19th at St. Rita 9:00am until time of Mass.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
